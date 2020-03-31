Alfred Collins gets some good news, and it's good news for UT fans as well
Alfred Collins delivered some good news to the Texas Longhorn fan base on February 5 of this year when he signed with Texas on National Signing Day. This week, Collins got some good news of his own...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news