Steve Sarkisian and Texas landed a huge addition to the wide receiver corps on Tuesday night.

Alabama transfer wideout Agiye Hall announced his intentions to transfer to the Longhorns following a weekend stay in Austin. The former four-star recruit spent one season in Tuscaloosa before trading in crimson for burnt orange.

Hall was ranked No. 72 overall in the 2021 Rivals100 rankings and was an Under Armour All-American. The Florida native was the No. 14 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2021 and turned heads in the Crimson Tide’s spring game during his first semester in Tuscaloosa.