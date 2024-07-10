“Their message to me has really been that there’s really only three of us (in-state) that they’re going for and I’m one of them. Really just that I’m a priority for them,” Marsh said. “That’s the main message that’s been given to me.”

Along with Texas, Marsh has taken official visits to Washington, USC, Michigan and Kentucky. On the Texas visit, the UT staff stressed to Marsh that he’s one of their top in-state targets.

“It was really good, just getting back up there, getting to see everybody, getting to speak with coach (Steve Sarkisian) and coach (Chris) Jackson. It was just good to get back up there to see everybody again,” Marsh said.

The Texas Longhorns are still searching for their first wide receiver commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, and the UT staff continues to pursue some of the country’s top talents. One of the players on the Longhorns’ radar is Rivals100 member Andrew Marsh , who took a Texas official visit in June. Marsh, out of Katy Jordan, said that visit was a good experience overall.

Throughout his recruitment, Marsh has been on a November timeline for a decision but he said recently he may move that date up to late summer. If he’s still uncommitted when his senior year begins, he may take some official visits in the fall.

“I’m kind of just ready to lock in with a program, start getting there more often, get around the guys, get in the flow of things,” Marsh said of possibly moving his commitment timeline up.

There’s been a lot of Michigan chatter ever since Marsh visited Ann Arbor in late June. While Marsh maintains he doesn’t have a leader, he did say that trip was a positive experience, including the messaging from the Michigan staff.

“I feel like it was a really good visit. I loved getting back up there, getting to talk to coach (Sherrone) Moore, coach (Ron Bellamy), got to speak with coach (Kirk) Campbell,” Marsh said. “For the most part, their message is that they’re going to start throwing the ball more and that they really need a guy like me that they can start throwing the ball to, that they want to add that explosive aspect to their offense moving forward, especially with a new OC coming in. Really just that I’m a priority for them and I’m someone that I want.”

As he continues to work through the recruiting process, Marsh said there are a number of factors that will weigh into his decision, including the opportunity to see the field early.

“For me, it’s a little bit of everything but it’s kind of simple. I really want to play, want to get on the field early and I want a fair shot at that,” Marsh said. “I want know that I’m taken care of on and off the field, know that I have people there looking after me, somewhere that I really feel safe. And I really want to be taken care of on that academic side, really get to that next level of my life in a business aspect, entrepreneur aspect, maybe some real estate.”

Marsh is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 41 nationally.