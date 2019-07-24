Another day, another commitment for the Texas Longhorns, who have been on an absolute recruiting roll of late. On Wednesday morning, 2020 offensive lineman Andrej Karic announced he had become the latest prospect to add his name to the Texas commitment list.

The 6-5, 250-pound Karic, out of Southlake Carroll, becomes the Longhorns’ 11th commitment in the 2020 class and continues and impressive run that has seen Texas secure four commitments in the 2020 class in the past two weeks and three from the 2021 class. A player with a lot of upside, Karic has an long frame that should fill out and good athleticism that should help him in a conference like the Big 12, where pass protection is a must.