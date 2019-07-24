Another day, another commit - Texas lands 2020 OL Andrej Karic
Another day, another commitment for the Texas Longhorns, who have been on an absolute recruiting roll of late.
On Wednesday morning, 2020 offensive lineman Andrej Karic announced he had become the latest prospect to add his name to the Texas commitment list.
Committed❕🤘🏻 #cloUt2020 #HookEm 🐂 pic.twitter.com/vkxRJszFiF— Andrej Karic (@KaricAndrej) July 24, 2019
The 6-5, 250-pound Karic, out of Southlake Carroll, becomes the Longhorns’ 11th commitment in the 2020 class and continues and impressive run that has seen Texas secure four commitments in the 2020 class in the past two weeks and three from the 2021 class.
A player with a lot of upside, Karic has an long frame that should fill out and good athleticism that should help him in a conference like the Big 12, where pass protection is a must.
“Karic is an intriguing addition to the Texas offensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he’s built in that athletic mold, which I think is critical in the Big 12 to combat quicker pass-rushers coming off the edge,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “I like Karic’s quickness after the snap and his willingness to initiate contact and, often, finish. He’s a punisher, and he when he extends his arms and engages defenders, he’s able to drive them into the turf.
“In pass pro, Karic has a quick kick slide and overall, he’s technically sound. What he lacks in pure strength he makes up with a nastiness, a trait I love in offensive linemen, and you can see that in run- and pass-blocking. He’s also spatially aware. However, Karic needs to tack on more weight to his frame to deal with Big 12 defensive linemen and linebackers and improve his flexibility. He plays a little too upright at times and doesn’t always bend, which will be something that the Texas staff should help improve upon in due time.”
Karic becomes Texas’ fourth offensive line commitment, joining Jaylen Garth, Logan Parr and Jake Majors. He’s ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.