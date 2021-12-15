Another late surprise ... Longhorns sign local defensive end

It’s been a wild stretch run towards the early signing period for the Texas Longhorns, and there’s been yet another unexpected turn.

Westlake defensive end Ethan Burke, who committed to Michigan on December 1, has flipped his commitment to the Longhorns.

Burke, a former Maryland lacrosse commitment, has burst onto the football scenes this fall, with programs like Michigan, Utah, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State all extending offers. He took official visits to K-State and Michigan in late November before siding with the Wolverines on December 1. With the in-state Longhorns showing interest, Burke had a late change of heart and becomes a very late addition to the Longhorns’ 2022 class.