Another late surprise ... Longhorns sign local defensive end
It’s been a wild stretch run towards the early signing period for the Texas Longhorns, and there’s been yet another unexpected turn.
Westlake defensive end Ethan Burke, who committed to Michigan on December 1, has flipped his commitment to the Longhorns.
Burke, a former Maryland lacrosse commitment, has burst onto the football scenes this fall, with programs like Michigan, Utah, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State all extending offers. He took official visits to K-State and Michigan in late November before siding with the Wolverines on December 1. With the in-state Longhorns showing interest, Burke had a late change of heart and becomes a very late addition to the Longhorns’ 2022 class.
At 6-7 and 230 pounds, Burke has unique athleticism and length, and possesses a frame that should be able to fill out in the coming years. As a senior for Westlake, he has recorded 54 tackles, 14 sacks, 8 passes defensed and 3 forced fumbles in 15 contests. He and the Chaps will play for their third consecutive state championship on Saturday.
Burke becomes the second commitment for Texas from the Westlake program in the 2022 cycle, joining offensive lineman Connor Robertson.
Burke is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and is the nation’s No. 22-ranked weakside defensive end prospect. He adds to an already deep Texas defensive line/edge group that includes Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe, Zac Swanson, J’Mond Tapp, Justice Finkley and Anthony Jones.