Here are a few quick notes from Longhorn training camp practice on Friday night:

--- Texas running back Jonathon Brooks did not participate in practice due to an undisclosed illness. Longhorn officials did not provide any further information.

--- Keilan Robinson was the No.1 running back on Friday, followed Jaydon Blue, and CJ Baxter.

--- Texas backup tight end Gunnar Helm was impressive. He adjusted in the air to a pass from Quinn Ewers and accelerated after the reception. Helm had more than one nice grab on Friday.

--- Defensive players spent the first part of practice trying to create turnovers. That has been a point of emphasis this offseason. During one drill, two defensive linemen attacked a ball carrier and tried to punch the ball loose.

