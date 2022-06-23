Arch commits - What it means ... could it have a VY-level impact for Texas?
When it comes to the 2023 recruiting class – and really any class in recent memory – no player has held the attention of the college football world the way New Orleans (LA) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has.
Manning is a five-star prospect. He’s the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit overall. His name alone and the Manning family’s history at the quarterback position commands respect. He’s a player who most feel would be able to inject an immediate shot of adrenaline into whatever program he chose. On top of all that, Manning has always kept to himself, stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible for a recruit of his stature, and done a good job of keeping people guessing.
On Thursday morning, the suspense came to an end and it was Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that were celebrating, with Manning announcing on Twitter that he had given Texas a verbal commitment.
In making his first ever Twitter post, Manning sent shockwaves through the college football recruiting world, not necessarily for his decision to commit to the Longhorns but for putting an end to a recruitment that fans had been following for years. The Isidore Newman product had essentially narrowed his focus down to Texas, Georgia and Alabama and took official visits to all three programs this month. There had been speculation that a decision could come in the coming days or weeks, but nobody really knew since Manning chose to keep the inner workings of his recruitment private. In the minutes prior to his announcement, there began to be a buzz about Manning announcing for the Longhorns in the very near future and that declaration came just after 11 a.m., sending the Texas fan base into a frenzy.
“It could not be bigger. It’s not only that he’s one of the most skilled players in the country, a 5-star quarterback, the number one player in the country. Just from a publicity standpoint, to beat Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for maybe the biggest recruit in Rivals.com history is incredible,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “There’s so much intrigue around him. Just being Archie Manning’s grandson, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, the talent he has, you’re not only getting Arch Manning but it will pay dividends with players around him in this class.”
Manning had taken multiple unofficial visits to Texas prior to last weekend’s official visit and he’d struck up a good relationship with Sarkisian, quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee and some of the current Texas players. Current team members like Quinn Ewers and Michael Taaffe were instrumental in hosting Manning during his official visit and sources who spent time with him during his visit felt Texas was in a strong position to close as soon as this week. Those beliefs became reality on Thursday.
“As I had followed this as best I could, there were different timelines,” Gorney said. “Over the last week or so, rumors had started that after this round of visits, (his father) Cooper was sort of done with it. Arch had been to all the schools he’s considering multiple times. Did they really need to see a game in the fall? I think he wanted Arch to have the Manning Passing Academy before his senior season, I think he just wanted one season of not having to go through recruiting process, even (Isidore Newman head coach) Nelson Stewart not having to deal with the things he needs to deal with on a daily basis.”
In Manning’s commitment, Texas not only lands an elite talent – regarded as the best in the country in this class – the Longhorns could suddenly find themselves in position to close with some of the other top prospects on their board. Players like wide receiver Johntay Cook, who will be in Austin this weekend on an official visit, have expressed a desire to play with Manning. Fellow wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot said during his UT official visit last weekend that he would be playing college ball wherever Manning wound up. Even some defensive recruits have mentioned in past months that Manning’s decision could impact their recruitments.
“I think it absolutely cannot be overstated how big this is. Sark had a huge deal in this. His success at other places, what he envisions to build at Texas were factors. But A.J. Milwee deserves tons of credit,” Gorney said. “He and Nelson Stewart have known each other a long time, and sometimes those can be difficult because you have to manage the friendship and the recruitment. Arch was very comfortable with Milweea and that was a big factor.
“How big this is? We know the number ones, guys like Trevor Lawrence. If we’re talking Vince Young level of importance, that’s certainly in range here. Is Arch the best quarterback of all time with no flaws? Absolutely not … But for what he brings to Texas, the statement Texas is making, his ability to bring in other players is monumental.”
Manning is the Longhorns’ eighth commitment in the 2023 class, and if things go according to plan for the Texas staff, it’s likely that number will grow very soon.