Arch commits - What it means ... could it have a VY-level impact for Texas?

When it comes to the 2023 recruiting class – and really any class in recent memory – no player has held the attention of the college football world the way New Orleans (LA) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has. Manning is a five-star prospect. He’s the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit overall. His name alone and the Manning family’s history at the quarterback position commands respect. He’s a player who most feel would be able to inject an immediate shot of adrenaline into whatever program he chose. On top of all that, Manning has always kept to himself, stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible for a recruit of his stature, and done a good job of keeping people guessing. On Thursday morning, the suspense came to an end and it was Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that were celebrating, with Manning announcing on Twitter that he had given Texas a verbal commitment.

In making his first ever Twitter post, Manning sent shockwaves through the college football recruiting world, not necessarily for his decision to commit to the Longhorns but for putting an end to a recruitment that fans had been following for years. The Isidore Newman product had essentially narrowed his focus down to Texas, Georgia and Alabama and took official visits to all three programs this month. There had been speculation that a decision could come in the coming days or weeks, but nobody really knew since Manning chose to keep the inner workings of his recruitment private. In the minutes prior to his announcement, there began to be a buzz about Manning announcing for the Longhorns in the very near future and that declaration came just after 11 a.m., sending the Texas fan base into a frenzy. “It could not be bigger. It’s not only that he’s one of the most skilled players in the country, a 5-star quarterback, the number one player in the country. Just from a publicity standpoint, to beat Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for maybe the biggest recruit in Rivals.com history is incredible,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “There’s so much intrigue around him. Just being Archie Manning’s grandson, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, the talent he has, you’re not only getting Arch Manning but it will pay dividends with players around him in this class.”