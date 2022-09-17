Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights.

Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry. Manning answered the call in a big way.

The five-star quarterback ran in a touchdown on Newman’s opening drive of the second half. That touchdown trimmed the Benton lead to 32-21 and gave the Greenies some life after a rough first two quarters.

“That was a really well coached team -- a big program from Shreveport. The message at halftime was to not panic, we knew we could win this game,” Manning told Orangebloods shortly after the clock ran out. “We came out in the second half and did just that. And it was awesome.”

Benton would go on to quickly score and extend its lead. However, Manning started to get hot. And once he got hot, nobody on the other side had any kind of way to slow him down.

Manning put his talent on full display in an incredible third quarter performance. The future Longhorns signal caller delivered accurate passes to all over the field, extended plays with his legs, and took complete control of the football game en route to a come-from-behind victory.