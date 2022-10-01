Manning's performance on Friday night was significant in the fact that he passed both Peyton and Eli in the Isidore Newman record books.

On Friday, Manning etched his name into the record books. Manning threw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns in Isidore Newman's win over Pearl River. He has consistently backed up his No. 1 overall status this season, and Friday was more of the same in that as Manning dissects defenses and shows off his impressive passing ability -- even with top target and Texas commit Will Randle sidelined for the remainder of the year.

5-star quarterback Arch Manning is very familiar to being in the limelight. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning , the Texas commit has been put under the microscope throughout his playing days.

He has now thrown for more than 7,628 yards in his high school career, breaking the record set by Eli. Additionally, he broke Peyton's touchdown record of 93. Overall, it's been a historic high school career for the quarterback set to be a Longhorn once his senior year concludes in New Orleans.

"It was surreal," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told Orangebloods about Manning breaking the record. "Crazy to think he would break both of those same night in that fashion. Really couldn’t have scripted it any better."

Stewart played alongside the Mannings during his own high school career. Now as a coach, he has had the privilege of watching Arch Manning develop on and off the field. It's been an emotional experience for Stewart.

The latest performance by Manning really impressed the Isidore Newman head coach. Manning demonstrated complete command of the offense and executed everything that he was asked to do throughout the game. Newman won the outing by 20 points.

"He did everything. Stepped up in pocket, scrambled, RPO, play action. He just has total command and understanding of everything," Stewart told OB. "Giving him the game ball was a real emotional moment as I really am just so proud of him."

Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 cycle, Manning is looking forward to his career at Texas. He's determined to accomplish big things on the 40 Acres with the incoming recruiting class.

"I want to go start something new and be a part of something special," Manning told OB earlier this season.