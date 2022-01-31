Armageddon: the Texas Tech road matchup is upon us (8pm, ESPN2)

It's here. Arguably the game of the year for no. 23 Texas, and inarguably the game of the year for no. 14 Texas Tech tips at 8pm tomorrow night. Fans are camping out in freezing temperatures just to get a shot at this Longhorns team and Tech's former coach, Chris Beard. They've called him "The Snake," "Benedict Arnold," "Judas," and a bunch of other names I can't print here. It's the Player Haters' Ball in Lubbock right now, and I couldn't be more excited to travel out there for the game.



Texas Tech has had an excellent year so far, with back-to-back wins over Kansas and Baylor earlier in the season. They have several impressive performances already, including the two I just mentioned, a win over Tennessee, a win over Iowa State, and taking Kansas to double overtime in Lawrence recently. They have an NBA-level talent in Terrence Shannon, despite his struggles recently and injury problems throughout the year (he's played just 10 games so far). Though Texas statistically has the best scoring defense in the nation, I think it's hard to say that they're significantly better than Texas Tech considering the level of competition both teams have played. The Red Raiders had a streak earlier this year of holding each opponent they played to a season low in points in the paint – they're long, they're athletic, and they're tough inside and on the perimeter. Texas Tech forces 16.6 turnovers per game, good for 23rd in the nation. They're 31st in the nation in FG% per game at 47.6, despite their bad three-point shooting (32.2%). This means they're elite inside the arc at an impressive 56%. They also do a great job of getting to the free-throw line, 35th in the nation in free-throw attempts at 21 per game. However, they don't shoot well from the line at just 68.4%. Still, it will be important for Texas to not let the Red Raiders get into the bonus early, or this one could get away from them. Here's Texas Tech's starting lineup. Notice their balanced scoring attack.



Note: according to a recent report, Shannon will play despite not playing against Mississippi State on Saturday. He is dealing with a back issue. Texas Tech's most valuable player might be Kevin McCullar, who's a nominee for defensive player of the year in addition to his averages, as seen above. The 6'6 guard could potentially cover nearly anyone on this Texas roster with the possible exceptions of Tre Mitchell and Dylan Disu, but they have Williams and Obanor for that. Additionally, Daniel Batcho off the bench is an excellent post defensive player. Adonis Arms may also start according to my friends over at Texas Tech's Rivals affiliate RedRaiderSports. Here's Texas' starting lineup.

