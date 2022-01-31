Armageddon: the Texas Tech road matchup is upon us (8pm, ESPN2)
It's here.
Arguably the game of the year for no. 23 Texas, and inarguably the game of the year for no. 14 Texas Tech tips at 8pm tomorrow night. Fans are camping out in freezing temperatures just to get a shot at this Longhorns team and Tech's former coach, Chris Beard. They've called him "The Snake," "Benedict Arnold," "Judas," and a bunch of other names I can't print here.
It's the Player Haters' Ball in Lubbock right now, and I couldn't be more excited to travel out there for the game.
Texas Tech has had an excellent year so far, with back-to-back wins over Kansas and Baylor earlier in the season. They have several impressive performances already, including the two I just mentioned, a win over Tennessee, a win over Iowa State, and taking Kansas to double overtime in Lawrence recently. They have an NBA-level talent in Terrence Shannon, despite his struggles recently and injury problems throughout the year (he's played just 10 games so far).
Though Texas statistically has the best scoring defense in the nation, I think it's hard to say that they're significantly better than Texas Tech considering the level of competition both teams have played. The Red Raiders had a streak earlier this year of holding each opponent they played to a season low in points in the paint – they're long, they're athletic, and they're tough inside and on the perimeter.
Texas Tech forces 16.6 turnovers per game, good for 23rd in the nation. They're 31st in the nation in FG% per game at 47.6, despite their bad three-point shooting (32.2%). This means they're elite inside the arc at an impressive 56%. They also do a great job of getting to the free-throw line, 35th in the nation in free-throw attempts at 21 per game. However, they don't shoot well from the line at just 68.4%. Still, it will be important for Texas to not let the Red Raiders get into the bonus early, or this one could get away from them.
Here's Texas Tech's starting lineup. Notice their balanced scoring attack.
Note: according to a recent report, Shannon will play despite not playing against Mississippi State on Saturday. He is dealing with a back issue.
Texas Tech's most valuable player might be Kevin McCullar, who's a nominee for defensive player of the year in addition to his averages, as seen above. The 6'6 guard could potentially cover nearly anyone on this Texas roster with the possible exceptions of Tre Mitchell and Dylan Disu, but they have Williams and Obanor for that. Additionally, Daniel Batcho off the bench is an excellent post defensive player. Adonis Arms may also start according to my friends over at Texas Tech's Rivals affiliate RedRaiderSports.
Here's Texas' starting lineup.
What Texas needs to do to win:
• Don't give up a 19-2 run.
If Texas goes five minutes without scoring to end the game and give up a 19-2 run, it's safe to say they will not emerge victorious. I didn't particularly like Coach Beard's cavalier attitude towards the narrow win over Tennessee, where he essentially said that there was no issue, that they beat a ranked team. I think that's the wrong take from that game. Yes they won, and it was important that they did, but I was surprised with the lack of responsibility assumed for the near-catastrophic collapse to end the game. They cannot have a multiple-minute scoring drought and expect to beat a very good Texas Tech squad.
• Initiate more offense through the forwards.
I said this last time, and Texas did it for a while, until they didn't. Timmy Allen is averaging 2.3 assists per game, good for second in the starting five behind Marcus Carr. I like having him with the ball at the top of they key and having Carr play off ball. Tre Mitchell could also start possessions from the elbow, trying to find backdoor cuts. They're going to have to try this, because what they did for the last five minutes against Tennessee is clearly not the solution. This entire method is obviously easier said than done, of course, especially against this Red Raiders team.
• Don't get in early foul trouble.
Like I said earlier, Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the nation at getting to the line. Texas has to avoid stupid fouls early in the game to avoid letting the Red Raiders into the bonus. Despite the fact they don't shoot well from the line, it's still free points in a game where those things are going to matter.
• Score from mid-range and deep.
Texas Tech has one of the best paint defenses in the country – they simply make it very difficult to score inside. In order to win, the Longhorns are going to have to make shots from deep and from the mid-range. Ideally, they can replicate the shooting performance against TCU (8/18 from three). If they can't do that, it's going to be a tough game.
Make no doubt about it – this is going to be the hardest game of the year so far, and maybe the hardest on the schedule due to the ravenous hatred these Texas Tech fans have for Chris Beard and Co. They hated Texas before, but it's never been like this. Expect the craziest environment possible.
This is a bad matchup for Texas, as well. I think the Longhorns guards are going to struggle mightily with McCullar and Shannon, and will have some turnovers early in this one.
• Prediction:
So the lines for the game aren't out yet, meaning I'm going to have to guess the lines, which I think will be Texas Tech -4, Texas Tech -140 (and +120 for Texas), and O/U 125. I'm not Bill Simmons and I don't play "guess the lines" that often, so forgive me if these are inaccurate.
ML: Texas Tech
Spread: Texas Tech
O/U: under 125