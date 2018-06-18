Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper was one of several top prospects to make his way to the Texas campus over the weekend, and the 2020 playmaker from St. Louis said it was a good experience overall, highlighted by the people he met and the time spent with the UT coaches.



“I liked it. The first day, we got down there, went out to eat, took some photos. Coach (Bryan) Carrington showed me around, so I got to see how Texas was. I went down to Lake Travis, got to go out on the boat with (Texas QB commitment) Hudson Card,” Cooper said. “Then the pool party was a good time. I got to bond and interact with the players, just get a personal experience for what Texas is like. Got to talk with coach (Tom) Herman, coach (Stan) Drayton, see how they’d use me in their program. Overall it was a good visit, I learned a lot, had a lot of fun with the recruits and the players.”

Carrington, Texas’ Director of Recruiting, has been in contact with Cooper for a while and the two have struck up a strong relationship. Cooper said Carrington’s presence is a big reason he wanted to get to Austin.

“He’s a really cool dude. He’s younger so we can kind of relate a little bit, I can be a little more open with him than anyone else,” Cooper said. “We just have a connection. He’s a coach, but more like a friend. You can talk to him about anything. He’s like a big brother.”