Back to Omaha!!!

As Aaron Nixon struck out the game’s final batter and the official celebration began, because thanks to Cam Williams’ seventh-inning homer it unofficially started earlier, there was a familiar feeling in the air at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. For the second-straight weekend, there was a feeling of something bigger awaiting these Longhorns and they played and acted like they knew it too.



Sure, the Longhorns and their fans were excited. They were jubilant. But there was also an unmistakable feeling that this was expected, and this team is on a mission to achieve something bigger. Perhaps they are. Soon, we’ll find out in Omaha, and we’ll find out because all season the Longhorns have responded.



Last night, they immediately responded to a ninth-inning blown lead by winning the game in thrilling, walk-off fashion. Tonight, adversity arrived in the first inning. Tristan Stevens wasn’t as sharp as usual, and issued two first-inning walks, an extremely rare occurrence for a pitcher who entered tonight with 17 walks all season. The veteran labored through 5.2 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits, two walks and struck out three.



“It was one of those days where I didn't have my stuff to be honest with you… But when you have those kinds of days, you pitch with heart,” said Stevens about his outing Sunday night. “You don't pitch of what you got, you know? And I knew that was gonna be a dogfight, and I was gonna grind it out. But at the end of the day, I got the job done. And I couldn't be more proud of our team and how we handled it.”



USF (31-30) took advantage and scored two runs, but UT’s defense picked up its starter with an excellent play to limit the damage. Then, the Texas offense took over in the top of the second inning. Cam Williams walked, which would be the first of four tonight. Douglas Hodo then reached on a bunt single. The original plan for Trey Faltine was a sacrifice bunt, and the UT shortstop failed to get a bunt down twice. But with two strikes, Faltine showed bunt, pulled it back and smacked a RBI double into right-center field.



“Like I've always told y'all we can win in multiple ways,” said Stevens following the win.



Run prevention matters too, and it was obvious Texas was the far superior defensive team this weekend. Silas Ardoin’s high fly ball to shallow right field resulted in the right fielder and second baseman colliding. Hodo scored, Faltine moved to third and Ardoin hustled into second. With a very hard liner right at the right fielder, Eric Kennedy put Texas ahead with his RBI sacrifice fly. Mike Anitco was robbed of a RBI single, but it was more than enough to score Ardoin from third. Before South Florida could believe for a full inning it had a chance to win, Texas instantly delivered a bigger, meaner, louder punch.



As Stevens found his control, Texas added to its lead in the top of the third inning and it was again Faltine, who finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, providing a big presence. Known for being a big-game performer in high school and select baseball, Faltine hit a hard two-RBI double to the wall in left field, which put the Longhorns ahead 6-2. Later, he dazzled with his glove.



USF, trailing 6-2, had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. On a grounder deep in the hole at shortstop, Faltine made a diving stop before throwing to third from the seat of his pants and doing so in time to get a crucial force out. Following a RBI single, Stevens showed off his athleticism and helped himself by making a tremendous defensive play on a safety squeeze attempt.



Although the Bulls inched closer, the inning felt like a win for Texas, especially once it responded immediately with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and just over 7,000 Texas fans loudly making their presence felt, South Florida issued back-to-back bases-loaded walks, gifting Texas an 8-3 lead.



Texas fans started their celebration early because Cam Williams removed any doubt about the Longhorns punching their Omaha ticket. Peyton Powell, who pinch-hit for Ivan Melendez after an 1-for-4 performance with three strikeouts, hit a RBI single to keep the inning alive with two outs. Williams stepped into the batter’s box 0-for-0 with four walks. As usual, he was ready to do damage.



From the left side, the switch-hitter blasted a two-run homer to the deepest part of the park in left-center field just a few feet away from the batter’s eye. As South Florida center fielder Roberto Pena crashed into the wall, Williams trotted around the bases with his Horns raised.