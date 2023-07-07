A one-time Texas commitment in 2022, Hampton decided in late November of last year to re-open his recruitment and explore other options. The Daingerfield standout would go on to take multiple official visits, including a June stop at Alabama. In the end, Hampton came back to his love for Texas, announcing moments ago that he had re-committed to the Longhorns.

A versatile athlete who can play on either side of the ball, things began to swing back in Texas’s direction this summer and a late June official visit was enough to seal the deal for the Longhorns. Following that trip, Hampton told Orangebloods.com that Texas “felt like home” and the Longhorns had moved out in front in the race for his commitment. Behind the scenes, Hampton’s mind was fully made up since that official visit.

The Texas coaches stressed to Hampton on his visit that he’d have a chance to make an early impact in the secondary, while also getting a chance to contribute on offense.

“Coach Sark and coach Gideon said if I come in, if I’m on the right track, learn the playbook, I’ll have the opportunity to play early in the secondary, and also have opportunities to play in the offense,” Hampton said. “Then looking at their depth chart, me actually looking at it, it makes sense. They probably do need me to come in and make an immediate impact. They said they need players to play right away. They try to recruit guys who can come in and compete right away.”

There was a time shortly after Hampton decommitted from Texas that Alabama appeared to take the inside track. However, the Texas staff did a good job of remaining in constant contact and showcased a variety of factors to Hampton and his family on Hampton’s official visit, including proximity to home and the chance to play early.

“That’s part of the reason (Texas is under consideration) – I want my mom to be able to come up there on game days. And just the opportunity to play right away,” Hampton said. “Looking at the depth chart in the secondary, some freshmen are going to have to play.”

Hampton is ranked as a four-star prospect and is a member of the Rivals250. He checks in at No. 150 on the Rivals100.