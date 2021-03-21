Orangebloods - Bear Alexander is willing to listen to UT, but flipping him won't be easy

Bear Alexander committed to Georgia back in early February, but when you’re one of the country’s top prospects, that’s not going to prevent schools from continuing to recruit you. For Alexander, the 5-star defensive tackle out of Denton Ryan, things have actually quieted down a bit since he went to the lengths of changing his phone number, but he knows he can’t hold off the recruiting questions forever.

“A lot of schools have backed off and gone quiet. I’m sure coming up, they’ll hop back on it,” Alexander said.

The 6-4, 310-pound Alexander is the nation’s No. 2-ranked defensive tackle. He chose Georgia over a list of offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name a few. At this point, Alexander said he remains locked in with his Georgia commitment but he said he’s not completely cutting off contact from other schools who want to stay in touch with him or his family.

“I’m willing to listen. You never know where guys are going to wind up so you kind of want to keep that relationship and keep building,” Alexander said. “So I’m very open, but I’ve changed my number so a lot of my recruiting, my dad handles.”