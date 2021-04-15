Orangebloods - Beard discusses roster construction, player decisions, defense and more

"Yes, definitely a challenge. Not only because of the job, change, transition, but certainly kind of the reality that college basketball has changed. With the portal, the new rules, still a lot of these things are being affected by COVID in some ways. So, you know, what I'll say is this: it's all about communication, and these guys have been great. Every player on this roster has been nothing short of great,” responded Beard when asked the status players like Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims and Greg Brown and how their decision making could impact roster construction. “Starts with appreciating Shaka and his support, the transition. We inherit a good situation here. This is not a rebuild. This foundation that we can build on. The players here have been great. Obviously, the three guys that have made their commitment here, we're already on the floor practicing with those guys. We've got a few more that are going through their decision making process and I respect that. We're communicating on a daily basis, just trying to make sure that they make the best decisions for them, their future. And we certainly make the best decisions for the program here moving forward.



“I'm optimistic. I think with at least a couple of these guys that it'll intersect where it's a win-win for both of us. On the guys that have decided to go other places, we've had great communication too. And wish those guys the best of luck. Two guys going to UNLV playing for a great coach there. I know Hepa made a decision getting into that portal and looking at some other options. So, all those guys we’re trying to assist and help whether they're with us, whether they're still in the decision making process or whether they’ve decided to leave Texas. They've got nothing but respect from us. And again, the communication has been great. Those guys have been great for us.”



It’s unclear when those players will make their decision, but Beard’s usage of “optimistic,” stands out, which would probably relate most to Ramey and Sims. As for the players who already said they’d return, Beard appreciates the experience they’ll bring to the program. But it wasn’t just about Texas trying to keep experienced players. Beard believes those players are capable of reaching new heights and can help Texas win immediately...



