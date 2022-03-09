Big 12 Tournament round one preview: Texas vs. TCU (Thurs., ESPN2, 11:30am)

Tomorrow morning at 11:30am, Texas will take on TCU for the third time this season after the Longhorns swept the regular season series. Hopefully you have the ESPN app on your phone so you can watch when your boss isn't looking. TCU has been hot lately, despite a loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Recently, they beat Kansas and Texas Tech in back-to-back games behind the abilities of guard Mike Miles, who is averaging 15.1 points per game and who put up 26 on 10/15 and 3/6 from three in a win against the Red Raiders and their vaunted defense. Miles is a dynamic scorer who, though occasionally inconsistent, can light up the scoreboard; a second-team all-Big-12 performer, Miles helped lead TCU to their best conference season since 2017-2018. In his last game against the Longhorns in Austin, Miles went for 17 points on 8/15 from the field. He and Micah Peavy (11 points) off the bench were the only two TCU players in double figures in the loss, while Texas had 21 from Andrew Jones, 19 from Marcus Carr, and 17 from Timmy Allen in the 75-66 victory. Here's TCU's starting lineup.

In the last game, Texas shot 1/14 from the three-point line and still managed to win by nine points, which may have worked in the last game, but is not an experiment that leads to success very often. Generally you don't win when the other team goes 6/12 and you hit five less threes on more attempts. However, you usually do win when you hit 13 more free throws than the other team attempts. Getting to the line has been crucial all season for Texas, especially when the three-point shot isn't falling, which it usually isn't. TCU plays a very slow-paced brand of basketball, not quite as slow as Texas', but still 256th in the nation in pace. This works well for the Longhorns, as they thrive in these "rock fight" type games, given the way they've been winning all season, averaging 68.6 points per game and being ranked 124th in the nation in offensive efficiency. Here's Texas' starting lineup.