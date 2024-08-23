PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Big Humans indeed ... Longhorns land commitment from OL Nick Brooks

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

The Texas Longhorn coaching staff likes to use the phrase “Big Humans” when describing their offensive and defensive linemen, including the recruits the staff targets. Moments ago, the Longhorns added a prospect to their commitment list that definitely fits that bill.

Nick Brooks, who is listed at 6-8 and 385 pounds, announced that he has committed to Texas, picking the Longhorns over Georgia and Southern Cal. He becomes the Longhorns’ fifth offensive line commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

A Rivals250 member, Brooks is the highest-rated offensive line pledge for Texas in the 2025 class. His frame should give him an opportunity to contribute early, but there are still areas for improvement, as is the case with most young offensive linemen.

“Brooks is a prospect whose size is only matched by his potential. He’s a mountain of an offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-8, 385 pounds. Brooks does show good athletic ability when climbing to the second level,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. “There are things to work on though. He’s got to play with better leverage and punch defenders more in protection instead of catching them. The tools are there for him to be a high-level player but it's going to take some development time.”

In late May and June, Brooks took official visits to Georgia, Southern Cal and Texas, in that order. At various times in his recruitment, there were thoughts that all three of those teams held the inside track, but it was the Longhorns who began to surge shortly after Texas hosted Brooks on an official visit. A one-time Iowa pledge, Brooks developed a strong connection with Texas OL coach Kyle Flood, which helped him finalize his decision.

"Texas is a great school, a great football program, good coaches all-around," Brooks said earlier this week. "I believe in Coach Flood. He's a great coach. I've seen him do it with other linemen. Coach Sark loves the OL over there."

Brooks played his junior season in Cedar Rapids but recently transferred to Grayson High School in Loganville (GA). More than 30 schools offered him scholarships, including programs like Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. As for what the Longhorn coaches see in Brooks, he said it’s a combination of his play on the field and his character.

“They like everything about me," Brooks said. "How I bend, the way I act, my personality."

Brooks is Texas’ 17th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. He’s the nation’s No. 15-ranked offensive tackle prospect and he checks in at No. 174 on the Rivals250.

