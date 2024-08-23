Nick Brooks , who is listed at 6-8 and 385 pounds, announced that he has committed to Texas, picking the Longhorns over Georgia and Southern Cal. He becomes the Longhorns’ fifth offensive line commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Texas Longhorn coaching staff likes to use the phrase “Big Humans” when describing their offensive and defensive linemen, including the recruits the staff targets. Moments ago, the Longhorns added a prospect to their commitment list that definitely fits that bill.

A Rivals250 member, Brooks is the highest-rated offensive line pledge for Texas in the 2025 class. His frame should give him an opportunity to contribute early, but there are still areas for improvement, as is the case with most young offensive linemen.

“Brooks is a prospect whose size is only matched by his potential. He’s a mountain of an offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-8, 385 pounds. Brooks does show good athletic ability when climbing to the second level,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. “There are things to work on though. He’s got to play with better leverage and punch defenders more in protection instead of catching them. The tools are there for him to be a high-level player but it's going to take some development time.”

In late May and June, Brooks took official visits to Georgia, Southern Cal and Texas, in that order. At various times in his recruitment, there were thoughts that all three of those teams held the inside track, but it was the Longhorns who began to surge shortly after Texas hosted Brooks on an official visit. A one-time Iowa pledge, Brooks developed a strong connection with Texas OL coach Kyle Flood, which helped him finalize his decision.

"Texas is a great school, a great football program, good coaches all-around," Brooks said earlier this week. "I believe in Coach Flood. He's a great coach. I've seen him do it with other linemen. Coach Sark loves the OL over there."

Brooks played his junior season in Cedar Rapids but recently transferred to Grayson High School in Loganville (GA). More than 30 schools offered him scholarships, including programs like Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. As for what the Longhorn coaches see in Brooks, he said it’s a combination of his play on the field and his character.

“They like everything about me," Brooks said. "How I bend, the way I act, my personality."

Brooks is Texas’ 17th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. He’s the nation’s No. 15-ranked offensive tackle prospect and he checks in at No. 174 on the Rivals250.