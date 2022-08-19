Big Ten's B1G New TV Deal

“The price of poker has increased.” That was Ed Desser’s reaction to the news that the Big Ten has signed a new media rights deal with Fox, CBS, NBC and Peacock to air Big Ten football games starting in 2024. The new deal is worth more than a billion dollars a year. “In the context of the NFL being worth $11 billion a year,” said Desser. “This seems like a veritable bargain for a lot more content in one of the two best college conferences.” Desser has negotiated media rights deals himself as the President of NBA TV. He has since become a consultant for sports entities doing their own deals, including doing work for the Big 12. “We continue to see sports as being one of the last bastions of content that is vital for linear networks to sustain themselves,” explained Desser when questioned about the size of the deal. “As viewership for virtually every other kind of programming has become miniscule, sports is one of the last remaining genres that is able to attract large audiences for appointment viewing. That has real value.”

Brett McMurphy with the Action Network is reporting that the new deal includes an escalator clause which could bump up the value of the deal from $7-$8 billion dollars to $10 billion if the Big Ten expands even more. You may recall that it was McMurphy who exposed scandals associated with Zach Smith, the former Ohio State assistant coach and Tom Herman fan. Those scandals set off a series of events which led to Urban Meyer stepping down. Sources tell McMurphy that the conference “is not done” expanding and has its eyes set on Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal. Those same sources say the conference wants to expand West whether Notre Dame comes on board or not.

There may be a political motive for the B1G to continue its westward expansion as well. The University of California Board of Regents met Wednesday night to discuss UCLA’s move to the Big Ten and the financial impact that could have on Cal. The Regents acknowledged that while UCLA Chancellor Gene Block had the authority to make the move to the Big Ten. However, Charlie Robinson, the general counsel for the UC Office of the President, told the school Chancellor works for them and the regents have the power to revoke that authority. “The regents could say ‘We want to act and therefore we do not want the president or the chancellors to act in this area,’ and simply assert that,” Robinson said. Given that power, the UC regents could revoke UCLA’s move to the Big Ten. Of course, pulling UCLA out of a massive new media rights contract, which the school agreed to, would probably trigger a big, expensive court battle. But what wouldn’t trigger a court battle is if the regents require UCLA to spend some of this B1G new pile of cash to subsidize Cal’s athletics budget. All of that could become a moot point if Cal is included in a Big Ten expansion. Desser played down news of the Big Ten’s escalator clause when I asked him about it. “I don't think we can read too much into that information,” said Desser. “Those sorts of provisions are not uncommon and when you have the kind of leverage that the Big 10 has, you can get all kinds of things included in your deal.” He also believes that the Fox’s decision to pay B1G dollars for the Big Ten could be good news for the Pac-12, which is engaged in its own media rights negotiations right now. "What this signals to me is that the Pac-12 is now somewhat more important to ESPN then it was before these deals were made,” said Desser. “You could probably say the same of the of the Big 12."

