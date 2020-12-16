Orangebloods - Biggest spin of all-time or the most underrated story of NSD?

Before anyone even says it, I'm going to be the first to admit that this reads like political spin.

On a day when the members of the 2021 recruiting class put pen to paper to fax machines or whatever is used these days, I'm not going to sit here and pretend that the Longhorns getting their last in-state four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class didn't occur on June 15th, or that only one of the other two four-star prospects from the state of Texas that signed on Wednesday committed to Texas more recently than 15 months ago.

Two in-state four-star prospects in the last 15 months. That's it.

Today was a spectacular failure when it comes to in-state momentum, so don't get what I'm about to type flipped. Texas would much rather have dominated the state and signed a whole bunch of Brockermeyers, Wheatens, Fosters and Byrds.

Yet, Texas head coach Tom Herman flashed a little light on a possible way for the Longhorns to turn some lemonade out of my in-state lemon tossing.

According to Herman, the Longhorns are likely going to look to add another "8 or 9" players to the program in the coming months, whether through high school prospects or transfers.

Now no one is going to is going to give a damn if Herman signs a half-dozen three- or two-star prospects to this class that may or may not make a difference in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Blah.

On the other hand, the addition of Darion Dunn on Wednesday perked my ears a little in that his addition gives the Longhorns an instant Senior Bowl-lever performer and all-American from a smaller school at a position that suddenly looks like a very serious strength going into next season. I have never seen Dunn play, but his credentials, along with the return of D'Shawn Jamison, Jalen Green and Chris Adimora, would appear to give this team the best set of returning corners in the Big 12.

That's good.

