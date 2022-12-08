Texas defensive end commit Billy Walton is a vital part of South Oak Cliff’s defensive success. Walton helped the Golden Bears win their first state title in program history last season, and SOC is one win away from getting back to AT&T Stadium during his senior campaign.

Walton has learned what it takes to win big games while at SOC. He explained that a mental and physical toughness has been instilled throughout the program, leading to them overcoming adversity in the biggest moments on the brightest stages.

“Nobody will ever be able to bully SOC,” Walton said. “The culture around here, we don’t get bullied. We take it personal.”

Walton notched a sack in the win over Melissa last Friday night in Arlington. He was active throughout the four quarters, consistently getting into the backfield and defending the run. Texas coaches Pete Kwiatkowski, Terry Joseph, and Kyle Flood were on the sidelines.

He enjoyed playing against fellow Longhorns pledge Trevor Goosby in the previous round. The matchup between the defensive end and offensive tackle will pay off down the line in Austin as iron sharpens iron.