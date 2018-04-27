For the third-straight year late in the recruiting cycle, the Longhorns were heavily involved in the recruitment of one of the nation’s best unsigned seniors. And for the third-straight year, the Longhorns landed that player. Texas, especially its current and future backcourt, received a huge boost today when Webster Groves (Missouri) 2018 point guard Courtney Ramey committed to Texas. Ramey, rated the nation’s No. 40 player overall, picked Texas over Oklahoma State, Missouri, Louisville and others. He becomes the fifth member of the 2018 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

Originally an early commitment to Louisville, Ramey opened up his recruitment following the FBI investigation that led to Rick Pitino’s departure as Louisville head coach. Before Ramey’s commitment to Louisville, Texas was among his finalists. Even when the 6-4 guard committed to the Cardinals, Texas head coach Shaka Smart remained in close contact, and when Ramey decommitted from Louisville, the Longhorns were able to quickly turn up the heat and emerge as a big factor in the new recruitment.



Ramey, recently named the Missouri Player of the Year, took an official visit to Texas in late December and also visited Oklahoma State officially. It was during that UT official when the Longhorns were able to make a huge impressive on Ramey, who has an impressive skill-set and high-level IQ that will pair very well with Texas’s guards, especially Matt Coleman.



Ramey joins Gerald Liddell, Kamaka Hepa, Brock Cunningham, and Jaxson Hayes as a member of the 2018 Texas recruiting class, and he joins Hepa and Hayes as players that have won a state championship in their prep careers. The Longhorns also just recently hosted Albany graduate transfer Joe Cremo.