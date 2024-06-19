Defensive tackle Brandon Brown remains committed to Texas, but that doesn’t mean the Longhorns aren’t having to stave off some competition. Brown has taken official visits to LSU and Tennessee. Last weekend, he was in Austin for his Texas official visit. This coming weekend he’ll be at Oklahoma. The Palm Bay (FL) Eau Gallie product said the Texas visit went well. “It was a pretty good experience,” Brown said. “It just made me more comfortable with Texas.”

When Brown committed to Texas back in December of last year, Bo Davis was the Longhorns’ defensive line coach. Davis is now at LSU and was replaced by Kenny Baker, and Brown took advantage of the visit last weekend to get better acquainted with Baker. “Good coach, really nice dude, genuine person. I love coach Baker,” Brown said. Many observers thought Brown might peel off of his Texas commitment due to the DL coaching change, but Brown has stayed true and given Baker an opportunity to win him over. “Never doubt anybody. I’m going to give him a chance,” Brown said. “I know he’s a new guy coming from the league so he has to know something.”

