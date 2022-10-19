The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of their commitments at last week’s Iowa State game. In addition to that group, the UT coaches welcomed a handful of uncommitted prospects, including defensive back Braylon Conley. For Conley, a member of the 2024 class, it was a good visit and a productive visit, with the four-star defender picking up an offer from the UT staff.

“It happened after the game. After the game, some of their recruits walked down to the players’ lounge,” Conley recalled. “The head coach walked in. I had talked to a couple coaches before he got there. He gave me a hug, told me he’d like to offer me a scholarship to the University of Texas.”

Conley wasn’t really expecting the offer, but knew he was on UT’s radar. The 6-0, 170-pounder had been in touch with some of the Texas coaches but he didn’t know if head coach Steve Sarkisian had yet had a chance to watch his film.

“I don’t know, it was crazy. I couldn’t believe it at first,” Conley said. “I don’t know, it was a big moment. A big moment.”