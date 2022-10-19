Braylon Conley on picking up a Texas offer - "It was a big moment"
The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of their commitments at last week’s Iowa State game. In addition to that group, the UT coaches welcomed a handful of uncommitted prospects, including defensive back Braylon Conley. For Conley, a member of the 2024 class, it was a good visit and a productive visit, with the four-star defender picking up an offer from the UT staff.
“It happened after the game. After the game, some of their recruits walked down to the players’ lounge,” Conley recalled. “The head coach walked in. I had talked to a couple coaches before he got there. He gave me a hug, told me he’d like to offer me a scholarship to the University of Texas.”
Conley wasn’t really expecting the offer, but knew he was on UT’s radar. The 6-0, 170-pounder had been in touch with some of the Texas coaches but he didn’t know if head coach Steve Sarkisian had yet had a chance to watch his film.
“I don’t know, it was crazy. I couldn’t believe it at first,” Conley said. “I don’t know, it was a big moment. A big moment.”
Out of Humble Atascocita, Conley is now holding close to 20 scholarship offers. During his stop in Austin last weekend, the Texas coaches told him there’s a lot to like about his play.
“They like my play style, the way I can be aggressive. Think I can fit into their defensive scheme,” Conley said.
It’s been a busy fall for Conley, and that trend will continue in the coming weeks. Along with the visit to Texas, he’s attended games at Baylor, Houston and Kansas State. In the coming weeks, he’ll be at games at TCU, Louisville and Texas Tech. As for schools standing out at this early stage of his recruitment, Conley said he’s keeping an open mind and it’s too early to say where Texas fits in.
“As of right now, I don’t really know yet. It’s kind of early,” Conley said. “I haven’t really had a chance to build that relationship (with Texas) just quite yet. But I’m looking forward to it a lot.”
Blessed with good athleticism and good size, Conley is ranked as a four-star prospect and is the No. 39-ranked prospect in the state of Texas by Rivals.com
“For a corner, I think I’m very good at open-field tackling, being aggressive on the run and being able to shut down a person’s whole passing game,” Conley said. “I’m always looking to get better at everything. You can always work on perfecting your craft.”