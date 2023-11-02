Here's a bit of a scouting report from Rivals' Rob Cassidy, before I post some GIFs of what Codie can do on the court:

The 4-star power forward chose the Longhorns over Auburn, Alabama, Houston, LSU, Miami, and more than a dozen others.

Newman-Smith star Nicolas Codie, the 41st-overall recruit in the class of 2024, committed to Texas this afternoon.

"Codie had a breakout summer running with Southern Assault on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, as his length and mobility were joined by the ability to score in the paint and on the mid-range.

He’s become an impressive modern big man capable of stretching the defense with the threat of a mid-range jumper but also impacting games under the basket and on the boards.

His versatility extends to the defensive end, where he’s shown the ability to guard multiple positions, as his 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his 6-foot-9 frame on the defensive end. He needs to add polish as a shooter outside of 15 feet or so and when it comes to putting the ball on the floor.

Still, Codie’s upside is undeniable and his trajectory toward reaching it is positive to say the least."