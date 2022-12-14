While I know everyone on OB is a special teams expert (as well as being experts in just about every other facet of life), I do not feel qualified to say whether he is or is not good enough. But I know how to ask those who are qualified so that's what I did.

Jamie Kohl is, and I don't use this word lightly, a punting expert. He trains many kickers who are in the NFL today. He also runs numerous kicking camps and has clients from the high school ranks on up. He's also currently a special teams advisor for the Carolina Panthers. In other words, he knows more about kicking than all of the Orangebloods experts combined.





"Hang time, direction, ability to get the ball off quickly and consistent, those are attributes that are very, very hard to find," said Kohl. "Ryan, having been coached at Stanford, having gone through a number of years already, you're getting an experienced player that should be able to help Jeff (Banks - Special Teams Coordinator) accomplish some of the things he wants to accomplish from a special teams perspective.





"If he performs the way he's performed in his past and makes the natural progression or gains that most punters make as they get more and more experience, as they catch more snaps from different angles and see rushes come at them from different angles, they should improve."





While Kohl had nothing but praise for Sanborn, who has kicked at Kohl's camps in the past, he was even more effusive in his praise for Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Banks.





"In today's day and age, special teams and yards are always important in winning the field position and in my mind, Jeff Banks is one of the best around doing it," Kohl said. "Banks being a former punter and me, interacting and working with Jeff the last 10 to 15 years, I've gotten to know him. He's had a lot of my guys come through his teams at Texas A&M and Alabama. He's probably as good as anyone with working with specialists."





Banks took on Daniel Trejo as a transfer punter during fall camp in August. Trejo, who averaged 39.1 yards per punt at Texas Wesleyan, gained two more yards per punt for a 41.5 ypp average during his one season working with Banks at UT.





Sanborn had a similar average at Stanford last season (41.68 ypp).





"Those are things that if he's in that system, he's worked and progressed and then he gets a chance to go with Jeff and be able to punt at Texas, I see those numbers being better," Kohl said. "I know sometimes guys are only judged by numbers but again, starts are part of the story, not the whole story."





Kohl has also seen new punter/kicker Reed Malphurs who announced Tuesday he's committed to Texas as a preferred walk-on.