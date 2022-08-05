Breaking down what Texas is getting in Derion Gullette
Derion Gullette announced his pledge to the Texas Longhorns on Friday afternoon. The commitment gives Texas a key head-to-head in-state recruiting victory over Texas A&M, who was also in heavy cons...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news