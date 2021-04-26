Orangebloods - Breaking: Longhorns add commitment from DE Zac Swanson

The Texas coaching staff, including defensive line coach Bo Davis, made a strong impression on Swanson over the course of his recruitment, helping lay the foundation before he ever visited.

A four-star prospect out of Phoenix Brophy Prep, Swanson had previously cut his list to Texas, USC, Oregon and Kentucky but the Longhorns had been in a strong position ever since offering back in February. Last weekend, Swanson was in Austin for a visit and to take in Saturday’s Orange-White game, and that trip was enough to solidify UT’s standing at the top.

For the second time in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Texas Longhorns have looked west for a commitment. Back in February, Texas plucked Rivals100 quarterback Maalik Murphy out of California. Moments ago, it was the state of Arizona that rewarded the UT staff’s recruiting efforts with defensive end Zac Swanson giving Texas a verbal commitment.

“It’s the coaches. I love the coaching staff. Coach Davis, he’s one of the smartest d-line coaches I’ve talked to throughout my recruitment,” Swanson told OB earlier this month. “They want me to come up there, possibly start playing my freshman year. Then I just love the school. Texas is just a great school.”

The UT staff has stressed to Swanson that it likes his combination of size and athleticism and the coaches feel he’s versatile enough to move up and down the defensive line.

“Coach (Kwiatkowski) told me it’s mainly like a 4-3 kind of scheme they’ll run. Coach Davis told me he sees me able to play inside, but the main focus for me would be playing outside,” Swanson said. “He said I’d be switching around, since I’m explosive enough and strong enough to play both.”

The 6-4, 250-pound Swanson becomes the Longhorns’ second defensive line commitment, joining defensive tackle Kristopher Ross. Swanson is UT’s eighth commitment overall in the 2022 class. He’s the nation’s No. 29th-ranked strongside defensive end prospect.

"Swanson is best playing as a three-tech who loves to shed blockers and then attack, attack, attack. That could mean Swanson goes right after the quarterback to get the sack or scare him into just chucking the ball away to avoid a big hit or it could mean Swanson finds the running back like a heat-seeking missile and then goes after him with a vengeance,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “He's not a kid who's going to take plays off or stop going after the ball if the play is away from his side of the field. Swanson is on the field to cause havoc, be aggressive and be a real pain for offensive linemen."