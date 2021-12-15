Breaking - Longhorns flip DB Terrance Brooks from Ohio State

The 6-0, 190-pound Brooks had Texas very high on his list at the time of his Ohio State thanks to a strong relationship with DBs coach Terry Joseph and Steve Sarkisian. With Ohio State shuffling its defensive staff, and with the Longhorns presenting an open depth chart, it was enough to win Brooks over after some consistent recruiting efforts by Joseph.

Last weekend, Banks and Williams both had a change of heart and committed to the Longhorns. On Wednesday morning ,the first day of the early signing period, Brooks did the same thing. A Rivals100 DB out of Little Elm, Brooks made the announcement at a signing ceremony moments ago.

When Terrance Brooks committed to Ohio State on June 30, it set off a chain of negative recruiting events for the Longhorns also lose offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams to Oregon in the following days.

Texas has stressed to Brooks all along that he could be an impact player in Austin early in his career due to his talent and versatility. With the Longhorns losing a number of secondary players from last year’s roster due to graduation or players entering the transfer portal, the opportunity to play early has never been greater.

“His message is for me to just dominate, go in there and not have any promises to start for them, but just go out there and dominate for them,” Brooks said of Joseph. “I’m able to play any position in the backfield for Texas. I look forward to playing corner, but just to dominate wherever.”

An athletic DB with tremendous reach, Brooks is equally adept at lining out wide in coverage, playing a deep safety or lining up in the box. It’s that type of versatility that had schools like Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M among the many programs after his commitment at various points in the process.

Brooks is the son of former Texas A&M and NFL defensive back Chet Brooks. Terrance Brooks is a four-star prospect who ranks No. 48 on the Rivals100.