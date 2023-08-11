Sponsorship.



Today, the Longhorns got a major commitment in the 2024 class with the addition of Cam Scott, a five-star shooting guard from Lexington, SC. Scott had an incredibly impressive PANGOS All-American Camp a couple of months ago, skyrocketing him to a borderline top-10 recruit in the country (he finished 11th). A scoring machine, Scott is a multitalented offensive player that can heat up in a moment's notice.



Despite having an underwhelming Peach Jam, Scott retained his five-star status based off of his previous performances in such showcases, including the aforementioned PANGOS Camp. According to Rob Cassidy, he was the most impressive scorer at Pangos.



He was confident and shooting it well. He has a great feel, and when he's on, can get anything he wants. — Rob Cassidy of Rivals

Standing at 6'6, Cam Scott has excellent size for an off-guard/wing prospect, with length to match. He is slated to be a 2-guard more so than a wing player, but I expect him to get minutes at both positions. Scott feels like an NBA guy to me, but not a one-and-done type, unless he goes ballistic during his freshman season with the Horns. He adds high-level scoring and decent defense (if he's motivated to play that side of the ball...he took some plays off in Peach Jam).



