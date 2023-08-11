BREAKING: Longhorns land 5-star 2024 SG Cam Scott from Lexington, SC
Today, the Longhorns got a major commitment in the 2024 class with the addition of Cam Scott, a five-star shooting guard from Lexington, SC.
Scott had an incredibly impressive PANGOS All-American Camp a couple of months ago, skyrocketing him to a borderline top-10 recruit in the country (he finished 11th).
A scoring machine, Scott is a multitalented offensive player that can heat up in a moment's notice.
Despite having an underwhelming Peach Jam, Scott retained his five-star status based off of his previous performances in such showcases, including the aforementioned PANGOS Camp.
According to Rob Cassidy, he was the most impressive scorer at Pangos.
Standing at 6'6, Cam Scott has excellent size for an off-guard/wing prospect, with length to match. He is slated to be a 2-guard more so than a wing player, but I expect him to get minutes at both positions.
Scott feels like an NBA guy to me, but not a one-and-done type, unless he goes ballistic during his freshman season with the Horns. He adds high-level scoring and decent defense (if he's motivated to play that side of the ball...he took some plays off in Peach Jam).
Overall, this is a gigantic pickup for Rodney Terry. Should Scott's commitment stick, it would be Terry's first five-star freshman as the head coach at Texas (after losing AJ Johnson and Ron Holland to the pros).
We'll see who else commits this season as Rodney Terry gets things rolling before the 2023-24 season.
@KeenanWomack on Twitter.