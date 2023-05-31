Sponsorship.

In what was likely considered to be shocking news not too long ago, Dillon Mitchell has decided to forgo the NBA Draft and return to Texas to play his sophomore season. Because of his rocky first year offensively, where he struggled with his shot as well as his confidence, coming back to The 40 Acres seemed like the correct move, especially from a team-building perspective with the de-commitment of Ronald Holland (and his subsequent commitment to G-League Ignite). Last year, Mitchell averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds on a hyper-efficient 63.6% from the field. Of course, his true shooting percentages are marred by his horrific free-throw shooting, where he hits at a dreadful 40.5% clip. This can be worked on, and will need to be, in order for Mitchell to hit full potential. If he can get that up to 60%, that would be a gigantic win.



More of a defensive-minded player at this point, Mitchell averaged 0.6 steals per game and 0.3 blocks as well. His primary trait, however, is his explosive athleticism, arguably the best in the 2023 high school class. He's an elite transition runner due to his speed and gait and is one of the best dunkers and above-the-rim finishers of anyone his age. It's easy to see why NBA scouts were intrigued despite an underwhelming statistical showing this year for the Longhorn freshman. He's no finished product, of course, which is why his return to campus makes sense. Additionally, as I study the NBA Draft and scout its prospects, I can tell you that the 2023 class is absolutely loaded with talent from top to bottom. For reference, I currently had Mitchell as my 54th-ranked prospect in this draft before this announcement.



I believe the athletic framework within which he has to work combined with his high character and work ethic equates to a very good chance for Dillon Mitchell to make a major impact on Texas basketball. I see him as a guy that can play some small forward/wing this year, as it's not only a position of need but also something Mitchell's body seems more ready to play at the moment. His length and athleticism give him the tools to be an elite perimeter defender, much of which he showed last year. Offensively, he should have more confidence, but it will be massively important for him to tighten his handle. Should he do this, his entire offensive skillset will open up. He will be able to play-make better, shoot off the dribble with more confidence, and just be a more involved piece of the offense in general.

