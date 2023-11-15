Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, of Link Prep (Branson, MO) and Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX) has committed to the Texas Longhorns and Rodney Terry.

BIG TIME. Big. Time. Tre Johnson, one of the highest-rated recruits in the country, made it known that he is going to be a Texas Longhorn for his college career (which will almost certainly last just one year). His 2024-25 season at UT will likely proceed a very lengthy and successful campaign at the highest level of professional basketball. Johnson broke onto the national scene as a sophomore at Lake Highlands HS in Dallas. As a 16-year-old, he played against Richardson HS's historically talented back court, which contained lottery pick Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and potential first-rounder Rylan Griffen (Alabama). ​How did he fare against two NBA-level players who were two years older than him, one of whom is considered a top-of-the-line defensive player (Wallace)? He only gave them 39 points. Light work for Tre.



Johnson is a "walking bucket" type, a guy that can score from all three levels, but is especially dangerous from the perimeter and midrange. Standing at 6-5, he has excellent handles for his position and size, and has a really impressive rhythm to his jump shot. He never seems to be bothered by the defense, and despite not being an elite, explosive athlete, is still a good enough one to succeed in both college and the NBA when combined with his very impressive skill level. His ability to handle the ball makes scoring so much easier for him, as he can shoot both off the catch and the bounce. His jumper is magnificent – one of the best at his level that I in my two years scouting have seen for a HSer. Maybe THE best.



The Dallas native transferred to Link Prep in Branson, Missouri for his final season of college basketball, a place that has produced such stars as Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics/Arkansas Razorbacks), Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina), Felix Okpara (Ohio State), and Julian Phillips (Chicago Bulls/Tennessee Volunteers). Tre Johnson chose Texas over Baylor, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, and G-League Ignite, though his final two were the Longhorns and Bears. Despite being a legacy in Waco as the son of former Baylor player Richard Johnson Jr., Tre decided to go to Austin to play for Rodney Terry. He has mentioned that his favorite player in the NBA is former Longhorn phenom Kevin Durant, with whom he spent some time at last year's first OV.