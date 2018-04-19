The Longhorns are certainly thin on experienced running back talent. The top two backs on the roster, Daniel Young and Toneil Carter, have only one season of college ball under their belts. In Watson, who has logged nearly 1,400 rushing yards in his career, the Longhorns are trying to add a veteran presence who would immediately bolster the Texas backfield. Watson, who has previously visited New Mexico and Texas Tech, said he’s looking for a place that will allow him an opportunity to make an instant impact, and Texas would seem to fit that bill.

“I’m definitely excited to get there this week,” Watson said. “Playing against them in the past years, Texas was by far the loudest stadium I’ve played at. I’m excited to see the other side, get that experience, see the opportunity that’s there. The coaches are saying the running back room is young, they need some experience, so I’m looking to see that at the spring game.”

The 5-11, 205-pound Watson will make his way to Austin on Friday and leave on Sunday. He’ll take in the Orange-White game on Saturday night, which will actually be his second time inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Watson was part of a Cal team that in 2015 knocked off Texas in Austin, 45-44. Watson carried 9 times for 37 yards in that game.

Texas has already secured one big graduate transfer in offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, and the UT staff continues to look for other talented players to help bolster the 2018 roster at certain positions. Previously, the Longhorns have hosted transfer candidates at the tight end and wide receiver positions and this weekend, Texas will bring running back Tre Watson , a grad transfer out of California.

“Being a grad transfer, I have one year to really come in and prove myself. It’s all about where I feel I can come in and make an impact early, be able to set myself up for the future,” Watson said. “I’ve been a part of college football for a long time. I’m looking to take it to the next level.”



After the Texas visit, Watson will conclude his official visits with a stop at LSU. He’s planning on making his final decision the first week of May and then will report to the school of his choice later that month. Wherever he chooses, he’s planning to show that his well-rounded talents can carry over to either the Big 12 or SEC.

“This year, I’m bringing it all. This is my last year. I’ve been now for my vision and hands. I want to show people I can play any type of game,” Watson said. “I was excited about this opportunity. I get to leave The Pac (12), go into the Big 12, the SEC, compete against all calibers, all levels of football.”

Watson rushed for a combined 1,213 yards and 7 touchdowns during his sophomore and junior seasons, averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry. He added 31 receptions for 347 yards and 5 TDs in those same two seasons. His senior season in 2017 was cut short due to injury after just two games, which helped pave the way for his upcoming transfer.

Texas’ interest is a new development, Watson said. UT Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington reached out very recently and running backs coach Stan Drayton followed up. The Texas staff told Watson there was an opportunity for him to help the Longhorn program, and Watson decided he wanted to see it for himself and quickly set up his official visit. Getting a good look at UT’s depth chart will be a big goal for Watson this weekend, as well as evaluating other parts of the program that could impact his success.

“I feel like any program recruiting a graduate transfer with one year, they definitely plan on him coming in, impacting things early,” Watson said. “They haven’t told me a spot is mine, but I think I definitely have the opportunity to win that spot.

“I just have to evaluate, see what’s going to fit me the best. I’m looking realistically for offensive linemen, the offense, and culture. I’m trying to play big-time football at this point of my career. Those are the aspects I’m looking for.”