“I’m waiting to see how things play out. Still solid with them in the moment,” Brandt said. “I’m just weighing my options at this time. I didn’t know it was coming. It was out of the blue for me.”

The news of Shaw stepping down turned Brandt’s world upside down, and he’s still trying to sort things out. Brandt remains committed to the Cardinal while he waits for the dust to settle, but the good news is that he has other options should he decide to pursue them. One of them is from the Texas Longhorns, who offered late last week. Before Brandt potentially crosses that bridge with Texas, or any other school, he’d like to get some clarity on Stanford’s plan moving forward.

Defensive tackle Cameron Brandt has been committed to Stanford for more than five months, having given the Cardinal a verbal pledge back in late July. As such, you can imagine Brandt’s surprise when longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw resigned last week.

More than most schools, Stanford has plenty to offer outside of football. That’s not to say Brandt isn’t interested in what the football program will do in filling the head coaching void, but Stanford’s academic reputation and some of the people at the University are a big selling point that’s keeping Brandt on the Cardinal’s commitment list.

“It’s just the fact that the people I’ll be surrounding myself with, they’re a bunch of high-class guys, I’d say. Everyone is special, I feel, at Stanford,” Brandt said.

Texas offered Brandt last Monday and the 6-4, 260-pound D-lineman said it’s a move that definitely caught his attention.

“It was pretty big, I would say. It definitely intrigues me a lot to see what they have going, hopefully talk to the coach face to face,” Brandt said.

With so many moving parts in this one, it’s still a bit of a mystery on how things might unfold for Brandt. Will he stay committed to Stanford? Will he sign in December or might he push things back until February to give himself a little more time to process his options? Brandt is simply taking things day by day.

“I still want to wait to see what happens with the Stanford situation. Also my family situation with what they want to do and how their timeline is,” Brandt said. “As of right now, I’m still looking to sign in December … but I’m still not sure on that.”

Along with being open to a Texas official visit, Brandt said Michigan is another school he’d strongly consider should he decide to officially explore other options. He wants to study mechanical engineering in college.