Cameron Williams discusses UT visit, upcoming decision set for this week

“It was amazing. I really liked the coaching staff and the players. The campus was nice too,” Williams said.

Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams has had a busy month of June with official visits, and he’s now close to announcing his final decision. This weekend, it was the Texas Longhorns’ chance to swing for the fences and make the final impression. According to Williams, the UT official visit made a strong impression.

The 6-6, 370-pound Williams was hosted by Texas lineman Denzel Okafor. He spent time hanging out with other recruits, current members of the Texas team and the UT coaches and said he clicked with every single person he spent time with. As for UT’s message to him, Williams said the staff, particularly offensive line coach Kyle Flood, showed him how he would be developed should Williams side with the Longhorns.

"They just told me that I can be a big fit for them,” Williams said. “Coach Flood, he was just telling me how much they put guys in the NFL. I knew they had some, but I didn’t know they were first-rounders. Really, it’s a good opportunity for me so that was good to see.”

Williams plans to announce his commitment this week, on July 1. He said he’s simply ready to “get it over with” and while he had an idea of what school he might pick coming into the weekend, the Texas visit has mixed things up.

“To be honest, I already had the school that I wanted. Now that I came to Texas, now it’s changed,” Williams said.

Before he announces, Williams said he’ll go over his final options with his coaches and his family. Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma are the top candidates to win his commitment, although Miami and Texas Tech are also in the picture. Texas put its best foot forward this weekend. Now the Longhorns have to wait a few days to see if it was enough.

“Texas has a good coaching staff. And just a good environment overall,” Williams said about what has UT in the mix. “It was a good vibe overall, kind like a family.”