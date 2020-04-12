“When they gave me the offer, that was probably the first time I’ve talked to them since like January. Coach (Jay) Valai called me, but coach (Chris) Ash is the one who gave me the offer,” Harmon said. “They’re a little bit behind but I’m not in a rush, so they can definitely come back in the mix.”

The speedy Harmon hadn’t been in touch with Texas in a while, which has the Longhorns playing a bit of catch-up. But Harmon says all hope is not lost with Texas.

On Monday, Denton Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon dropped a top 10 list of schools he’s considering. The Texas Longhorns didn’t make the cut but after UT extended a scholarship offer to Harmon on Thursday, Texas is hoping to shake things up.

The 5-10, 185-pound Harmon’s top 10 list consists of Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Baylor. The Longhorns will have to close the gap on that lead group, but Harmon has a pre-existing relationship with Valai that should give Texas a fighting chance. Valai trained Deuce and his brother De’Vion, a freshman point guard for Oklahoma, when the two were younger.

“He trained us when were little. So we know each other from a while back,” Harmon said. “He’s a competitor, a hard worker. I like how he trains. He doesn’t let his players fail. He doesn’t give that option.

“I think if I would go there, I think him and I would be able to connect good. We were both shorter guys playing football, so I think I’d be able to take some good notes from him.”

Harmon isn’t the tallest corner on the market, but he can more than hold his own in the speed department. He’s clocked a 10.8 100 meter times and in the 4.5 range in the 40-yard dash. Harmon said his goal for next year is to get his technique to match up with his athleticism.

“My strength is definitely my catch-up speed. I need to work on my technique more. I rely more on my speed, let them get easy releases. I don’t let them straight up run, but I don’t really put hands on them,” Harmon said. “I just shadow them. This season, I’m definitely focusing on being more patient, making it harder for them to get off the line.”

Before the world was turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harmon had planned to commit this summer. With things being pushed back and no college visits allowed until June 1 at the earliest, Harmon said he’ll likely wait and make a commitment next fall. That extra time could give Texas a chance to climb the ranks.

“I’m not trying to redo my top 10, but they could catch up. With all this corona stuff we’re in, it gives them time,” Harmon said.

Harmon is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.