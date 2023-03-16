“It was a great opportunity to visit Texas. The coaches were great, the culture was great. I loved coming out there for a visit,” Hills said. “Me and coach Bo have a good bond and I had a great time with him. I’ll be glad to meet him again.”

The 6-4, 275-pound Hills likes the connection he felt with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis and said he’s looking forward to seeing Davis again in the near future.

Defensive end Melvin Hills picked up a Texas scholarship offer on a junior day visit back in January, and the Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy standout said that visit made a strong enough impression that he plans to return to Austin at some point.

Hills said he’s planning unofficial visits to Georgia and Ohio State soon before turning his focus toward official visits in the summer. He knows of two programs that he for sure wants to use official visits on.

“Texas and Georgia. I want to get those two in for sure,” Hills said.

Hills, who holds about 20 scholarship offers, said it’s a combination of factors that has Texas under consideration, including his relationship with the staff and the way Davis wants to use Hills’ versatility along the defensive line.

“It’s the culture, the coaches, the way he wants to play me. It’s just great over there,” Hills said. “He wants me to play the whole (defensive) front.”

Hills holds offers from programs like Texas, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others. Though the in-state LSU Tigers are normally tough to beat for in-state talent, Hills says he’s open to going anywhere that provides the right fit.

“I’m ready to go anywhere. I’m willing to go to any state in the country. Wherever I’m most needed and where I can best help the team,” Hills said.

Hills is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the No. 10-ranked player in the state of Louisiana.