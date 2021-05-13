Orangebloods - Can Texas win over OL Cameron Williams?

Cameron Williams is one of the country’s top overall prospects as a Rivals250 member. He holds more than 30 scholarship offers, but prior to the current coaching staff at Texas taking over, the Duncanville standout wasn’t really on the Longhorns’ radar.

That has officially changed with Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian now in Austin, and the Longhorns put an offer on the table for Williams last week.

“It really shocked me. I didn’t know I was going to get it,” Williams said of the Texas scholarship offer. “The day before, the head coach had hit me up. He told me he was going to call me the next day. He did and we started talking from then on. I was happy.”

Despite interest and offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Southern Cal, to name but a few, Williams only became a legitimate target for Texas recently, when the new staff started in with its recruiting efforts. Now, he hears from the UT coaches pretty much every day.

“To be honest, I never talked to the (previous) Texas O-line coach,” Williams said. “The new coaches said they really like my size and the way I move.”

At 6-6, Williams currently tips the scales at 370 pounds. He said earlier this spring he was close to 390, and he hopes to trim more weight before his senior season begins.

“Before the season, I’m trying to get to like 350,” Williams said. “I just work out on the weekends, then have different workouts on weekdays. I really just workout most of the time.”

Williams currently has four official visits set up for June. He’ll see Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas on consecutive weekends. He’d like to make a decision shortly after those visits, but said he may still take one more official visit in the fall.

“July 1 I’ll make my decision. Once I take my visits, I’ll just be ready to get it over with,” Williams said.

As for leaders, Williams said all the schools he’s visiting are equal on his list. He does say location could be a factor in his eventual decision, so Texas and Oklahoma could have a slight edge over the others with proximity.

The nation’s No. 188-ranked prospect, Williams size is an obvious advantage for him in certain areas of the game, but he knows there are also areas in which he can improve.

“My strength is definitely my run blocking because I’m so big,” Williams said. “I think I can really do better on pass blocking, my flexibility. That’s really what I need to work on.”