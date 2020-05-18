“It’s actually kind of a relief. I’m not really a big fan of recruiting process, coaches constantly hitting my line, asking for information,” Cain said. “It comes with it, but I’m just happy I’m at a good place now.”

For Cain, who isn’t exactly in love with the recruiting process, having his decision behind him is a weight off his shoulders.

Once Texas offered wide receiver Casey Cain in late April, things moved along pretty quickly. In fact, it was three weeks to the day after Cain picked up his UT offer that he gave the Longhorns a commitment, announcing last Friday that he had given UT a verbal pledge.

Out of New Orleans Warren Easton, Cain said he developed a good relationship with the UT staff over the course of his recruitment, including new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and wide receivers coach Andre Coleman. Once the Texas offer came in, he did a virtual visit where he got to know the Texas coaches, see the facilities, go over UT’s academics and get a feel for Austin. From there, he talked with those close to him and everyone felt comfortable with his decision to commit.

“Texas doesn’t really come out of state for receivers. I like that they offered me before my senior year started, came with it from day one and never took their foot off the gas,” Cain said. “Me and my mom talked it out and we both really liked the place.”

During his recruitment, Yurcich compared Cain to former Warren Easton standout Tyron Johnson, who Yurcich coached while at Oklahoma State.

“He likes that I can win one-on-one matchups and can create mismatches with DBs. And he likes that I’m a good deep threat,” Cain said.

Along with Texas, Cain said he gave consideration to schools like Vanderbilt, Memphis, Houston and Virginia. Now that he’s committed, he said he plans on shutting down the recruiting process completely.

A multi-sport athlete who also runs track and plays basketball, Cain said he feels those other sports help him with his football skill set, including his footwork.

“It keeps me in shape just running back and forth. Basketball helps my agility and my jumping,” Cain said. “I actually work on (my footwork) a lot. With me not being one of the fastest receivers, I would like to be quick. Tall wide receivers usually aren’t quick, so I have to be good with my footwork and coming off the line.”

The 6-3, 185-pound Cain is part of a Texas class that currently has 11 commitments. The Longhorns’ class ranks 11th nationally in the Rivals.com team rankings.