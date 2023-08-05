The Texas Longhorns were back at practice for a third day of fall camp on Friday night. Here are a few notes from the abbreviated portion of practice available to watch by the media:

- It was an abbreviated media session, but the biggest takeaway is that Johntay Cook is now running ahead of Isaiah Neyor at the Z receiver. A very obvious and deliberate change. Cook is with the twos behind Worthy, and Neyor is with the threes. My thought is that this says much more about Cook (and the fact that he is looking like a guy that will be hard to have as anything less than the 4th option at WR) than it does about Neyor looking particularly bad. Neyor has looked fine. As I wrote yesterday, it only makes sense to give Neyor a try at X to see if he can fit in behind AD Mitchell. It seems weird to see him running with the unit that has walk-on players like TE Patrick Bayouth.

- No offense to Bayouth, though, as he's running as the third TE in front of freshmen Spencer Shannon and Will Randle (maybe that should be written the other way around, as Randle usually runs in front of Shannon). Both of those freshmen are almost sure to redshirt barring calamitous circumstances. Juan Davis continues to be with the team but doesn't run routes or work in at all with media present.

