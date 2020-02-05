The nation’s No. 7-ranked strongside defensive end prospect, Collins is a 6-6, 284-pound All-American who took a measured, thorough approach to the recruiting process before settling on Texas. There was a time when people thought Collins might pull the trigger on an early decision, but he maintained all along that he’d take his decision until late in the recruiting process, and he took all five official visits before settling on his final three. In the end, Texas was the school left standing when Collins made his decision.

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas reeled in that big fish, with Collins announcing at a ceremony at his school that he had chosen the Longhorns over Oklahoma and Alabama.

For the past couple months, the player most regarded as the “big fish” remaining on the Texas Longhorn recruiting board was defensive end Alfred Collins . The Bastrop Cedar Creek standout plays a need position for Texas, he’s a tremendous talent and he’s been one of the country’s most coveted prospects down the stretch.

Collins’ combination of size and athleticism make him a rare prospect at the high school level, where he’s a dominant force both on the football field and on the hardcourt.

“Alfred Collins has been on a consistent trajectory up in the Rivals ranking dating back to the spring. He’s a fantastic athlete that excels on the basketball court and also takes snaps on offense for Bastrop Cedar Creek,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “He runs the court, throws down dunks and can win 1-on-1 matchups as a tight end in the passing game.

“That unique blend of athleticism and size (6-foot-6, 284 pounds) makes for a unique three-down defensive lineman capable of lining up as a 3-, 4- or 5-technique. He’s a stout run defender that crashed running lanes but also can defend to the sideline. He’s a developing pass-rusher that explodes off the ball and loves the battle inside and uses length, power and his short-area quickness to pester opposing linemen.”

Texas has been a consistent threat in this race from the beginning, but the Longhorns really began to gain momentum in the final weeks, including getting Collins on campus for an unofficial visit in mid-January. On that trip, he got a chance to meet the new Texas assistant coaches and connect with defensive line coach Oscar Giles, with whom he’d built a good relationship over the course of his recruitment.

“I really just wanted to go, build a relationship with the defensive coordinator and see how the scheme was,” Collins said of that visit. “I liked (Ash). He seems very focused, intense. I like that.”

A four-star prospect, Collins becomes the Longhorns 19th commitment in the 2020 class. He ranks No. 146 on the Rivals250.