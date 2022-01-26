Colton Vasek discusses recent UT visit, Texas offer

The name Colton Vasek has been very popular on recruiting message boards the past couple months, especially those focusing on the Texas Longhorns.

Vasek, a standout defensive end for the Austin Westlake, plays a stone’s throw away from the University of Texas campus. His stock blew up over the course of his junior season in 2021, culminated by a dominant performance in Westlake’s state championship victory. Vasek’s father Brian, who coaches at Westlake, was a four-year letterwinner for the Longhorns back in the 90s. Vasek’s Westlake teammate and bookend defensive end Ethan Burke signed with Texas in December.

Add it all up, and Vasek has increasingly been on the radar of Texas’ fans who have been interested in his recruitment. On Saturday, Vasek was on the UT campus for the Longhorns’ junior day, where he picked up an offer from the Texas staff. According to Vasek, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, everything about the visit went well.

“It was great meeting all the coaches, seeing all the facilities and everything around, everything UT has to offer,” Vasek said. “It was great to see it.

“It was my first time seeing all the facilities, first time seeing all the south end zone stuff. It was really nice to see.”