Orangebloods - COLUMN: Bijan is going to be the best RB in college football... (and more)

Alright, the writing...

It didn't take Bijan Robinson long to remind us how good he is. (@TexasFootball)

1) Bijan Robinson…

I don’t know who will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns the first Saturday in September. What I do know: that quarterback will share the huddle with college football’s best running back. And that’s going to help whoever it is.



Maybe it’s because the Orange-White game Saturday was the first time I’ve actually seen the Longhorns play football this spring. Perhaps his brief trip in hiding during the Alamo Bowl - did he go visit The Alamo? - after having his carries limited throughout most of his freshman season clouded some of my memory.



When Robinson immediately electrified the burnt orange and white audience during the game’s first touch, I did my best Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). I imagine Rick would yell towards the television, “that’s the best running back in college football!” as I was yelling it in my head because my one-year-old son was asleep. Hey, I’m learning.