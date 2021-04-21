Orangebloods - COLUMN: Evaluating the QBs Saturday; Orange-White Game; Tristan Stevens

Happy to say this week's column is again brought to you by The Timothy Center. The father-son duo of Doctors Jimmy and Josh Myers, both big Longhorn fans, are doing some great counseling work in the Austin area, especially during such a trying time mentally for many as we all are dealing with a global pandemic.

Alright, the writing...

1) How should we evaluate the quarterbacks?

Quarterbacks. How could any conversation about the upcoming Orange-White Game start anywhere else? Like you, I’m anxious to see what Hudson Card and Casey Thompson look like running Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Resisting the temptation to rush to a rash decision might prove too difficult a challenge for some. Let’s be honest, it’s the internet and Orangebloods.com. But before you do, keep these things in mind about UT’s signal callers:



--- Unless there’s a big disparity in reps, how often Thompson and Card take snaps with the first-team won’t tell us who the starter is going to be in September. Sure, if one of them only takes snaps with the ones and the other the twos, that’s very noteworthy. I don’t anticipate that happening, though. And even if one guy looks like the perfect blend of Vince Young and Colt McCoy, and the other does his best Matt Nordgren scooping up his own fumbles as offense, the competition isn’t going to end Saturday.



--- More important than statistics is how comfortable each quarterback looks running the offense. Who is running the offense with the best rhythm and poise? Which quarterback can comfortably work the pocket and get to the reads and throws he should? When there is an easy throw and/or read to make, is there a QB making that throw and read more often and easily than the other? This is a new offensive system that is going to require time for both quarterbacks to learn and eventually try to master. When this offense is clicking, the pre-snap motion and formations create easy reads for quarterbacks. I’d imagine at the top of Steve Sarkisian’s checklist Saturday will be evaluating which quarterback is able to run and execute the offense with the most consistency and confidence regardless of what the stats look like.



--- R.P.O. This is a staple of Sarkisian’s offense, and if a quarterback can’t run that play effectively, he’s going to have a difficult time becoming the guy. The reads, footwork, and decisions are made quickly because the beauty of the offensive is the appearance of complex issues for the defense to create simplicity for quarterbacks and playmaking opportunities for the best players on offense...



