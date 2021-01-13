Orangebloods - COLUMN: Examining the layers to Sark's offense

1) A coach who actually lives by players > plays...

“At what point is it about you or is it about your players?” asked Steve Sarkisian in late January 2020 at a Nike Coaching Clinic in Atlanta. “And I am I'm a firm believer in our job, our responsibility is to do put our players in the best position to be successful.”



If you needed proof new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks the talk and walks the walk, Monday night’s CFB National Championship spoke louder than any words Sarkisian could say at a clinic, press conference or in a recruit’s home.



With a dazzling – and for the Ohio State defense dizzying – exhibit of motion and pre-snap positioning, Sarkisian helped Heisman winner DeVonta Smith amass an insane 215 receiving yards on 12 catches with three touchdowns. And he did it in basically one half. When Smith wasn’t torching man-to-man across different spots on the field, which his quarterback often easily recognized because of pre-snap looks, he was burning linebackers down the middle of the field because the safety was manipulated into the wrong spot.



And when Smith wasn’t getting the ball, the nation’s best running back, Najee Harris, was the bellcow against two-high safeties, scored the game’s first touchdown on a unique power call near the goal line, and showed why Sarkisian believes the running back is the least defended player in the pass game. Oh, and Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and Alabama averaged 7.5 yards per play against Ohio State with its foot off the gas for most of the final quarter.



Clearly, the Jimmies and Joes matter. A lot. As simple as it sounds to build an offense around maximizing the quarterback and getting the best players the football, it’s not that easy. Not long ago another head coach said players mattered more than plays. A few months later, Bijan Robinson still went into hiding during parts of the Alamo Bowl after averaging what felt like 49.7 yards per touch and the receiver rotation could star in a new episode of Unsolved Mysteries.



Part of the process, perhaps the most important part, is approaching offensive design, game-planning, and play-calling with a clear mind fixated on understanding what an offense wants to do to best fit and make its personnel consistently comfortable, how the defense will counter, and how to devise ways to get the best players the ball. Although Sarkisian could fairly be labeled an offensive savant upon arrival at Texas, he could more importantly be labeled as the play-caller and coordinator who got more out of his players than anyone else in the country.



How does he do it? This won’t cover it all, and is based mostly off Sarkisian’s 40-minute segment at the previously mentioned 2020 Nike Coaching Clinic. But I hope it provides a solid understanding of Sarkisian’s offense.



2) RPO