Orangebloods - COLUMN: Herman's Self-endorsement, looking ahead, more...

1) Monday...

Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Tom Herman gave himself a public endorsement Monday and assured the media and those listening – except those at Orangefans.com – that he has the full support his athletic director and university leadership.



“I couldn’t be more aligned with our athletic director, my boss, who we meet with constantly, who has assured me of his support and the support of the university leadership and has even commended me and our staff and our program for how we have handled the craziest year in college football history… He’s even offered… if a recruit wants to talk to him to give that recruit his number.”



Almost two days later, I’m still processing Monday’s press conference. Kill them with kindness? This is like James Harden and Russell Westbrook saying they’re totally aligned with Tilman Fertitta and the Rockets while numerous reports emphatically state the contrary. In all seriousness, I think I’ve figured it out.



Texas fans poke fun at the whole MENSA thing, but Herman made a shrewd and audacious move Monday in what should be classified as the Alignment Cold War. While unloading a dump truck of impassioned takes about things like recruiting and such, which didn’t actually help, Herman seizing an opportunity to speak for his silent boss was a calculated move. Well, assuming his goal is to garner public support during what he believes will be a long winning streak, push some buttons behind the scenes and poke a few bears because somewhere blood pressure was rising. Think about it:



--- Herman put the hot potato in Chris Del Conte’s hands. Now, Del Conte’s silence – Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis included in one of his questions he’s tried to get Del Conte on the record about his head coach and program - about Herman and the football program becomes even louder, as it did Tuesday afternoon when Del Conte’s weekly column didn’t even acknowledge Monday’s press conference conversation existed; only that Texas was on a winning streak and plays Kansas this weekend.



Keep in mind Del Conte has been holding town halls, Zoom calls with UT-focused donor groups like NextGen, and more video chat/conference events with fans and donors. If he wanted to put an end to the speculation, rumors, and help his head coach publicly, because apparently that's what's hurting recruiting and not all the other issues, there have been plenty of easy ways to immediately end the talk.



If what Herman said is true, it would be pretty easy for Del Conte to just come right out and say it now, right? Herman himself said opposing coaches take those Orangefans.com internet reports and print them. Why not one statement from the AD to print instead of, evidently, being there to talk to a recurit if needed. And if CDC doesn’t… and at the same time Herman pinned UT’s recruiting issues on those crazy internet rumors… it’s not hard to connect the dots, folks...



