COLUMN: It's not hard to find sunshine around the Forty Acres

1) Sunshine

If I write this column enough, surely it has to come true, right? Something about a blind squirrel finding a nut while chugging burnt orange Kool-Aid belongs here. Well, here comes the sun (again).The baseball team is No. 2 in the country with one regular-season series remaining. The basketball team hired Chris Beard who then assembled arguably the nation’s best coaching staff and is in the process of building a monster roster. Football is poised to open the recruiting floodgates and finally have an opportunity to flex the muscle it was, mostly, hired for.



So, yeah, I don’t think I’m Stretch Armstrong when I say there is some sunshine to pump around the Forty Acres right now. And I guess if you cover enough of these coaching changes, you begin to understand what’s real, what’s fake, what’s good and what’s a gigantic warning sign. Let’s hope the Orangebloods staff is done covering coaching searches for a long, long time. They're good for business but bad for mental health.



With football gearing up for a return to recruiting normalcy like Best Buy employees hours before doors open for Black Friday, baseball doing its thing and basketball slowing its roll a little bit, I’m in a mood to make some predictions.



2) Quarterbacks…

Regardless of who plays quarterback, the starter will finish the season with a passer rating above 160.0 and a QBR better than 75.0. For comparison, Sam Ehlinger finished with numbers of 150.7 (30th nationally) and 76.6 (third in Big 12), respectively, last season. I trust Steve Sarkisian with quarterbacks as much as any coach in the country. You should too as long as you prepare for some ups-and-downs.



While Ehlinger’s numbers were consistently solid, the eyeballs and numbers suggested there was always a ceiling preventing a move into the truly elite tier. Texas QBs probably won't get there next season, but for the first time in a long time, we'll see the types of explosive plays, throws and offense capable of raising the ceiling.



3) Recruiting…

By the end of the summer, the Longhorns will receive a commitment from a five-star prospect and will be closer to fifth than 10th in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. Yes, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but if the Longhorns don’t emerge from the summer with a few recruiting trophies on the commitment list, it probably means we were wrong about this staff’s ability to go get the big boys. And I don’t think we were wrong...



