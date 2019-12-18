In Dustin's weekly column, presented by WYLD GALLERY, he reminds Texas fans, on National Signing Day, about the caliber of quarterbacks signed, and how good Bijan Robinson is. Plus, he identifies one underrated signee on each side of the ball, discusses Chris Ash, the offensive coordinator search, Texas Basketball and much, much more.



