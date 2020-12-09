Orangebloods - COLUMN: Some of this stuff doesn't make any damn sense...

I was bummed to hear from longtime OB member Ray Donley that COVID-19 led to the close of the WYLD GALLERY brick and mortar in downtown Austin. If you never stopped in, you missed out. However, I was pleased to hear, and then see, Ray’s vibrant gallery of fine Native American art has expanded online, and this week’s column is brought to you by WYLD GALLERY . And if anyone lives in the Austin area and would like to see some of the paintings in person, Ray would be happy to try to work that out or even bring them to you. E-mail or PM me and I’ll connect you with Ray. WYLD GALLERY is a gallery featuring traditional and contemporary fine art by Native American Artists. The gallery is the part-time retirement gig for Ray Donley, an Austin attorney who has been a lurker on OB since 2002. Ray has been collecting Native American art since the 1980s. He has made friends with a number of Oklahoma Native American Artists, and enjoys ribbing them for their fanatical support of a football team that honors the land thieves who took their land. You’ll find many affordable options including some as cheap as $50. Seriously. See for yourself at the bottom of this column. That’s an outstanding deal, especially considering many of these artists have been featured at some of the top Native American galleries in the world. Contemporary Native American paintings are bold, bright, and never boring. And they will look great on the walls of your office or home. Many of the artists in the gallery have pieces in the permanent collections of museums, including the Smithsonian. Please check out these unique, vibrant paintings at WYLD.GALLERY. Treat yourself to some cool art to add some character to your house/office or snag that unique Christmas gift you’re always looking for. Alright, the writing…

1) Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets and the Texas Longhorns…

There’s a place in the NBA worse than any other. It’s a place where an organization can and often does sneak into the playoffs. But that fan base, and even the organization deep down, knows it can do no better than tiptoeing into the postseason before being bounced in the first round. Okay, there might be a surprising series win that ignites a fan base, but reality eventually wins. And reality reminds those wearing the colors this is the best you can do; while you won’t tank for draft picks and will win enough games, you won’t go up either.



That, folks, is basketball purgatory.



Once upon a time, the Houston Rockets were in that depressing place. The calendar turned to 2000 and the Rockets either missed the playoffs or were eliminated in the first round 14 of the next 15 seasons. Save it, Mavs and Spurs fans. Yes, the Rockets had their one series win when they upset the Blazers in 2009, and the previous season they won 22-straight games only to lose in the first round because of some bad injury luck.



As the Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady era began to fade, an intelligent, aggressive general manager ahead of the curve began to meticulously, and through a mountain of various moves, stock his organization with assets and promising young players. All of it was aimed to continue pushing the organization forward. But really, it was about acquiring a superstar. After 74 moves, some good, bad, and most largely forgotten for their perceived insignificance, Daryl Morey acquired his superstar – James Harden. I’ll get to the honey buns and Prada later. Let’s stay the course.



Morey is in Philadelphia now calculating his next move to do what he couldn’t in Houston – win a championship. However, I’ll forever be a fan of Morey. A lot can be said about the Rockets during his time. What can’t be said is Houston didn’t win because its general manager didn’t try. He pulled Houston out of basketball purgatory and came agonizingly close to a NBA Finals appearance.



He inherited an organization stuck in a perpetual state of above average and never, ever settled. Once Morey acquired his superstar, he kept pushing for another. Once he acquired another, he kept trying to add championship pieces around his stars all while ushering in a unique, landscape-changing analytical approach to offensive efficiency. Morey wasn’t just trying to acquire players. He was constantly evolving, pushing the envelope in the name of success and unafraid to challenge basketball’s norms. Simply accepting a situation and remaining stagnant was never, ever an option.



So, yeah, this guy will forever admire and appreciate Morey. In the face of the Warriors being one of the greatest teams ever, many teams in the Western Conference threw in the towel and waived white flags from their tanks hundreds of miles from the battlefield. Morey didn’t. He went for it and tried to take his best swing at the giant every single time. No excuses.



A plan B? Morey had plans through the entire damn alphabet. That’s what great leaders and decision-makers in sports do. They live for those moments when they can implement plans they feverishly and constantly think about. Billy Beane didn’t say “grow comfortable with just winning,” in Moneyball. He said, “adapt or die.”



If you haven’t snagged the assist out of midair already, you’re asking what this has to do with Texas. The Longhorns are smack dab in the middle of college football’s version of purgatory.



They’re pretty good. The last few years, they’ve rated, according to F/+, 25th, 22nd and now 21st, undoubtedly a step forward from the Charlie Strong disaster. Under Tom Herman, they played for a conference championship once and won a nice bowl game once too. The Longhorns are never really bad, but they’re never great either. They’re just… there. They’re hanging out in the very bottom of the top 25 and in reach of playing for conference titles consistently; good enough to suck people into believing but bad enough to deliver cruel reminders, like losses to storied giants like Iowa State, they’re not truly capable of winning championships.



But here’s the larger issue: the majority of the believing died after the final scenes in the Cotton Bowl. Now, recruiting is reflecting a stagnant program supported by an increasingly apathetic fan base smart enough to grasp its program’s ceiling and issues, and intelligent enough to see the elite prospects aren't arriving anytime soon; many of them are heading just north of the border to Oklahoma. Everyone knows the Longhorns aren’t improving. And unlike Morey and the Rockets, the Longhorns aren’t in the NBA’s Western Conference. They’re in the wimpy Big 12, which is as inviting for the Longhorns as ever.



If Morey would have accepted defeat and never acquired his Harden, the Rockets would still be in purgatory and he probably wouldn’t have lasted long. Texas decision-makers tried to acquire their Harden. Hell, they tried to acquire their Harden and Russ/CP3. They missed. And now they’d entertain the idea of driving their burnt orange tank away with its white flag raised after just one pursuit to get out of purgatory? Pitiful.



In college football, if a program is stuck in this spot and isn’t getting better, it’s getting worse because recruiting doesn’t just impact one season. It impacts many. And if a program like Texas has timid, unimaginative leadership willing to accept college football’s version of purgatory, it’ll deservedly keep sinking in a football and financial hole it won’t escape until someone like Morey shows up.



2) Some of this stuff doesn’t make any damn sense…

For a moment, let’s ask some simple questions and consider the optics Texas is known to preoccupy itself with:The optics, currently, are Texas pursued Urban Meyer and he said no. Why he said no is, for the sake of this conversation, irrelevant. More importantly, how does Texas answer in recruiting it pursued another coach before bringing the current one back? Big-name programs consistently battling with Texas in recruiting are probably laughing and salivating at the idea of even easier recruiting battles...