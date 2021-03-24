Orangebloods - COLUMN: The state of Texas Basketball...

1) The most damning part of it all... By now you’ve probably heard, but the evidence is so mind-blowing it’s worth repeating. Abilene Christian, not that far removed from being a D2 program, became the first NCAA Tournament team ever to win a game despite shooting under 30.0% from the floor and 20.0% from three-point range. Basically, Texas, a popular Final Four pick, lost a first-round game to Abilene Christian that was statistically impossible to lose. Well, almost impossible. But that wasn’t the most damning thing about Saturday night’s embarrassing first-round exit, and what a dejected Matt Coleman referred to as a bad dream that didn’t feel real. Unfortunately, it was all too real. What could possibly be worse? Abilene Christian didn’t just shock Texas. It beat the Longhorns by doing the things Shaka Smart did at VCU and the things many expected to see Smart at least try in Austin. ACU played a unique style of defense; created its own version of “havoc” with extremely aggressive, relentless, swarming defense; and was the tougher team mentally and physically. The faulty nature of Smart's offensive style was painfully exposed at the exact wrong time. This was supposed to be Smart’s best chance, by far, to finally break through at Texas in large part because of his experienced, talented guard trio capable of overcoming a faulty offensive system. And those guards crumbled on the court against the style of defense that made Smart famous. Oh, then there were the 18 offensive rebounds given up despite having a massive size, length, athleticism advantage with three frontcourt players capable of playing in the NBA. That’s a tough pill to swallow, and now Longhorn decision-makers must decide if they want to. They better wash it down with Tito's if they do. So, it wasn’t just that Texas was upset in the first round. Perhaps the conversation is different if ACU played out of its mind on both ends of the floor and Texas generally played well. It was the way the game looked and unfolded, which despite it’s extreme ugliness wasn’t that much of a surprise to some Texas fans. That gift of the Big 12 Tournament to those fans Smart discussed became a distant afterthought as a nightmare unfolded in Indianapolis. How serious is Texas Basketball to the people in charge? With a new arena on the horizon, we’re about to find out...

